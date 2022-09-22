Is Investing in OTT Projects Riskier Than Film? Producers Weigh In

Producers weigh in on investing in OTT and film projects.
With the advent of OTT, the scope that filmmakers had for storytelling improved drastically. During the lockdown, as theatres had to be shut down, several filmmakers and producers started releasing otherwise theatrical projects straight to OTT.
As a producer, what’s the process that goes behind banking on a theatrical project vs. OTT content and is there a major difference?
The Quint spoke to some producers to find out.
Achin Jain, the COO of Sikhya Entertainment, a production company established by Guneet Monga, said, “For us there is no difference in how we are lensing the movie.”
"This marketing and publicity cost puts an additional pressure on the recovery of a smaller film compared to a bigger feature film," he further said.
Talking about the process of working with OTT content, Jain said, “In general there's been a paradigm shift since Covid. It’s a new format that we as filmmakers and audiences have accepted and it’s our chance to tell stories that we couldn’t tell otherwise. I don’t think producers are choosing OTT over theatres. Both platforms co-exist as markets trying to tell stories that traditional markets were not supportive of.”
Sikhya Entertainment has produced projects like The Lunchbox, Soorarai Pottru, and Pagglait.
On the process of choosing between film and OTT as mediums, Tanveer Bookwala, the producer of Asur, starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobit, and Amey Wagh, said, “The narrative, to me, defines the medium. Some stories are more character oriented, need intense layering and are mostly better suited to a long form/series for unfolding their telling.”
“Like a dysfunctional family story or a multi-layered complex plot is told better with more time, allowing for better development," Bookwala added.
He further said, "A pure plot-driven narrative might be a better fit for cinema. Of course, big scale spectacles are also best enjoyed on the big screen only, as opposed to OTT with genres rooted in action, thrills and massive historical or full scale sci-fi."
