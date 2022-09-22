Is Investing in OTT Projects Riskier Than Film? Producers Weigh In

"This marketing and publicity cost puts an additional pressure on the recovery of a smaller film compared to a bigger feature film," he further said.

Talking about the process of working with OTT content, Jain said, “In general there's been a paradigm shift since Covid. It’s a new format that we as filmmakers and audiences have accepted and it’s our chance to tell stories that we couldn’t tell otherwise. I don’t think producers are choosing OTT over theatres. Both platforms co-exist as markets trying to tell stories that traditional markets were not supportive of.”

Sikhya Entertainment has produced projects like The Lunchbox, Soorarai Pottru, and Pagglait.