FWICE Bans Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Exit Row, Farhan Akhtar Seeks Damages

Ranveer Singh exited the highly anticipated film Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, after extensive pre-production work had already begun. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) responded by issuing a non-cooperation directive against Singh, effectively banning him from working with its members.
Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment are seeking Rs 45 crore in damages, citing significant financial losses due to the actor’s withdrawal.
The dispute has led to widespread industry attention and ongoing discussions about contractual obligations.
According to The Indian Express, Ranveer Singh was initially announced as the new lead for Don 3 in 2023, generating considerable excitement. However, after months of silence and speculation, it was confirmed that Singh had exited the project.
Reports indicated that creative disagreements and dissatisfaction with production delays contributed to his decision to leave. Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, documented all pre-production expenses and presented them to industry bodies.
As reported by Deccan Herald, FWICE received a formal complaint from the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) regarding Singh’s withdrawal. The federation convened meetings with all parties, including Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, to address the issue. Producers claimed that nearly Rs 45 crore had already been spent on pre-production, and the sudden exit posed substantial financial risks. FWICE stated that abrupt departures from major projects violate industry norms and professional ethics.
FWICE issued multiple invitations to Ranveer Singh to present his side, but after three reminders, Singh’s response indicated that he did not consider FWICE the appropriate forum for the dispute.
Coverage revealed that the federation then resolved to issue a non-cooperation directive, instructing its members not to work with Singh until he personally addressed the matter. FWICE emphasised that the directive would remain until a resolution was reached.
Industry-wide implications were highlighted following statements from FWICE officials, who clarified that the ban extended to all technicians, spot boys, and affiliated staff. The organisation, representing over 5,000 members and 32 craft unions, stated that the directive could impact Singh’s future projects, including advertisements and films. FWICE reiterated its willingness to hear Singh’s perspective if he chose to engage directly.
“We have taken this stand in the interest of producers and the industry. A superstar is not bigger than the law. Until Ranveer decides to meet us personally, none of our workers across India — technicians, spot boys, vanity van suppliers and other affiliated staff — will work with him,” said Ashoke Pandit, FWICE Chief Advisor.
Financial repercussions were further detailed as FWICE demanded that Singh pay Rs 45 crore to the Don 3 producers to compensate for losses. The federation’s leadership stated that the non-cooperation directive would persist until the dispute was resolved, emphasising that industry rules apply equally to all, regardless of stardom.
FWICE president BN Tiwari explained in exclusive comments that the ban would remain in effect until Singh personally addressed the federation. The organisation remains open to discussions aimed at an amicable resolution, but no member will work with Singh until the matter is settled.
Industry mediation attempts were unsuccessful as details emerged that the Producers Guild of India and other senior industry figures tried to intervene, but talks failed. FWICE maintained that the directive was necessary to protect both producers and workers from abrupt project disruptions.
“We celebrate and respect his stardom. But you can’t take a stand of being aloof from the industry,” Ashoke Pandit stated, underscoring the federation’s position.
Singh’s official response was released after the ban, with his spokesperson stating that he chose to maintain silence and handle the matter with dignity and mutual respect. Singh expressed continued respect for the Don franchise and wished the team success, reiterating his decision to refrain from public commentary on the dispute.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.