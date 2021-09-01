Netflix, Farhan's Excel Ent Strike a Multi-Year Series Deal; Announce 2 Projects

Netflix has entered into a multi-year partnership with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the banner behind films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

As part of the deal, the team will produce various projects under its series banner Excel Media and Entertainment. It will commence with two shows, tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill.