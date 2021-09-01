Netflix, Farhan's Excel Ent Strike a Multi-Year Series Deal; Announce 2 Projects
As part of the deal, Netflix and Excel Entertainment will produce different projects under its banner.
Netflix has entered into a multi-year partnership with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the banner behind films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Rock On and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
As part of the deal, the team will produce various projects under its series banner Excel Media and Entertainment. It will commence with two shows, tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill.
Dabba Cartel follows the story of five housewives, who run a high stakes secret cartel.
Style, ambition, love, friendship and betrayal set in the backdrop of 1960s Mumbai, Queen of the Hill chronicles the relationship between two ambitious women that will change the city forever.
Ritesh and Farhan, producers of Excel Entertainment, said in a statement, "Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 years in storytelling. We’re excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people around the world.”
