'I'm So Emotional': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana on RRR's Big Win at Golden Globes

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela cheers for RRR's historic win at the Golden Globes.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, created history by becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Golden Globes award. The track 'Naatu Naatu', from the film received the award for 'Best Original Song' on 11 January (10 January US time).
The film's historic win has made every Indian proud. Several fans and celebrities have been congratulating the film's cast and crew since the announcement of the news.
Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, also took to social media to share her heartfelt wishes with the RRR team.
Sharing a couple of pictures from the award ceremony on her official Instagram handle, Upasana penned down an emotional note that read, "Such an honour to be a part of the #RRR family. Proudly representing & winning for Indian Cinema. #jaihind Thank u Mr.C & Rajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey.
From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work & perseverance pays off. I’m sooo happy my baby can experience this along with me. I’m soooooo emotional."
Here, take a look:
Besides Ram Charan and NTR Jr, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, and Shriya Saran in key roles. The film made its worldwide premiere on 25 March 2022.
The sequel for the epic-action drama is currently in the works. The film's director confirmed the news during a screening of his film in Chicago, in November 2022.
Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012. A few weeks ago, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child through a social media post.
