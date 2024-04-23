'Prominence To Silence’: The Changing Stance of the BJP on the Gorkhaland Issue

The level of support for Gorkhaland within the Darjeeling constituency often correlates with the broader political presence of the parties in the rest of Bengal. Hence in 2009, when the BJP had a minimal presence in Bengal, it could openly advocate for the Gorkhaland cause and they included the Gorkha statehood issue in their manifesto.

Their candidate Jaswant Singh, also a former Army officer besides being a Finance Minister, readily embraced Gorkha sentiments and even echoed the war cry of the Gorkha Rifles, "Jai Ma Kali Ayo Gorkhali," which resonated strongly with the local populace. Bimal Gurung's Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJMM), having ousted Subash Ghising's party from power, formed a crucial alliance with the BJP, effectively mobilising support for Singh under the banner of Gorkhaland.

In five years time, Singh largely fell from grace both within the party and to an extent with the local allies. As a result, the BJP fielded a Bengali-speaking Sikh as their candidate, SS Ahluwalia, who adopted a more restrained stance on the Gorkha rhetoric.