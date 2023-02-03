In Photos: This Darjeeling Temple Is a Perfect Example of Religious Syncretism

Situated at an altitude of 7,000 feet above sea level, Darjeeling's Mahakal Temple is a sacred place for both Hindus and Buddhists.
(Photo: Madhusree Goswami/The Quint)
Situated at an altitude of 7,000 feet above sea level, Darjeeling's Mahakal Temple – located on Observatory Hill, not too far from the popular Mall Road – is a sacred place for Hindus as well as Buddhists. According to locals, before the British invasion, a Buddhist monastery named Dorje-Ling stood on the hill, established by a lama, Dorje Rinzing.
Around 1788, the monastery was destroyed during an invasion by the Nepalese Gurkha Army. It was then converted into a place of worship dedicated to Lord Shiva or Mahakal. That's when the three gold-plated rocks or lingas were installed inside the temple.
However, the altar for Buddhists was left intact. Now, people from all religions, castes, and beliefs flock to the temple, making it a testament to the religious syncretism that exists in the region.
"We have been coming to the temple for over three decades now. We don't mind the fact that we share an altar with the Buddhists. In fact, it shows how inclusive our region is," Sharada Chettri, a resident of Darjeeling, told The Quint.
Daily prayers are conducted by both Hindu and Buddhist priests. "This arrangement has been in existence for decades now. We are very proud of this," the temple's priest Balaram Sharma told The Quint.
What comes as a delightful surprise is how easily the priests slip into casual conversation with tourists and visitors, regaling them with stories about the history of this spiritual complex and the legends linked to their religion.
The present-day temple is built in Hindu architecture. Along with the shiva lingas, there are idols of Buddha. The statue of Nandi, the sacred bull of Lord Shiva, adorns the entrance of the temple.
Tshering Dorje, who has been working at the temple for about seven years now, said that the Mahakal Temple is one of its kind. "Very rarely will you find a spot where two religions co-exist peacefully," he said.
"The divide and rule policy may have worked in other parts of the country, but here, it does not exist," said Tshering Dolma Pradhan, another devotee.
The temple witnesses a footfall of about 10,000 people daily, priest Sharma told The Quint.
Surrounded by a canopy of tall coniferous pine trees, the temple grounds are filled with colourful Buddhist prayer flags, brightly painted prayer wheels, and hundreds of metal bells.
The complex also houses temples of Lord Shiva, Siddhi Sai Baba, Hanuman, Lord Ram, Goddess Kali, and Goddess Parvati, among others.
