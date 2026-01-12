A Kolkata Police Constable to National Fame: Prashant Tamag was a Gorkha Icon

advertisement
Prashant Tamang, born on 4 January 1983 in Darjeeling, rose to national prominence after winning Indian Idol Season 3 in 2007. He began his career as a constable in Kolkata Police, following his father's death, and nurtured his passion for music through the police orchestra. Tamang's victory on the reality show made him a symbol of pride for the Gorkha community and led to a successful career in both music and Nepali cinema. He passed away on 11 January 2026 in New Delhi at the age of 43 due to cardiac arrest.
According to The Indian Express, Tamang's journey from Darjeeling to national fame was marked by significant community support, with local leaders and residents rallying for his Indian Idol win. His success inspired the Gorkha movement and reinforced regional identity, with his fan clubs transforming into support bases for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.
As The Hindu stated in an article, Tamang's Indian Idol victory led to widespread celebrations across Darjeeling, Sikkim, and Nepal. He released his debut album "Dhanyavaad" in 2010 and transitioned to acting with the Nepali film "Gorkha Paltan" the same year, later appearing in several other films and the acclaimed series "Paatal Lok" Season 2.
Medical analysis indicated that Tamang's sudden cardiac arrest occurred during sleep, a phenomenon often linked to undiagnosed heart conditions or arrhythmias. Experts noted that such incidents can happen without warning, especially in individuals with underlying health risks.
His close friend Mahesh Sewa confirmed that Tamang was "hale and hearty" days before his passing, as police statements revealed. The family reported no suspicion of foul play, and Tamang was declared dead on arrival at the hospital after not waking up in the morning.
Tributes from colleagues described Tamang as a dedicated and hardworking artist. Indian Idol judge Anu Malik recalled Tamang's commitment to his craft and his willingness to accept feedback, stating that he was a "workaholic and superb human being."
His recent performances, including one in Dubai, resurfaced online after his death, with fans expressing shock and mourning his legacy in social media comments. Tamang's humility and connection with his audience were frequently highlighted by those who attended his shows.
In interviews, Tamang shared that his friends were surprised to see him in "Paatal Lok" Season 2, as he had not disclosed his role beforehand when discussing his acting career. He maintained close ties with fellow Indian Idol contestants and expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his journey.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.