A Kolkata Police Constable to National Fame: Prashant Tamag Was a Gorkha Icon

Prashant Tamang, born on 4 January 1983 in Darjeeling, rose to national prominence after winning Indian Idol Season 3 in 2007. He began his career as a constable in Kolkata Police, following his father's death, and nurtured his passion for music through the police orchestra. Tamang's victory on the reality show made him a symbol of pride for the Gorkha community and led to a successful career in both music and Nepali cinema. He passed away on 11 January 2026 in New Delhi at the age of 43 due to cardiac arrest.