Maha Minister Nawab Malik Reiterates BJP Links in NCB Raid, Shares New Video

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik had alleged that BJP leaders were involved in the raid conducted on a Mumbai cruise ship by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night. Malik then continued to share videos via Twitter to reiterate his claim.

On 2 October, the NCB had conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, and fiver others. The eight accused were sent to NCB custody till 7 October.

Following up on those allegations, Malik shared a video on social media with the caption, "Here is the video of Kiran P Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali entering the NCB office the same night the cruise ship was raided.”

Kiran P Gosavi is a reportedly a private investigator and Manish Bhanushali is said to be an incumbent BJP office-bearer.