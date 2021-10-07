Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Foreign National; Official Hints at ‘Bitcoin Connection'
A Mumbai court had sent Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and others arrested in the case to NCB custody till 7 October.
The Narcotics Control Bureau, on Wednesday, made the 18th arrest in the Mumbai cruise ship case. The NCB arrested a foreign national from Bandra and a commercial quantity of mephedrone (MD) was recovered from him, ANI reported.
Sameer Wankhede, Director of NCB Mumbai, said that the probe is underway in the case, adding, “There are some links (related to bitcoin), but can't share them for now. It will hamper the investigation.”
The Mumbai police had earlier said that they’re investigating whether the organisers of the event on the cruise ship had taken permissions for it, and will speak to the Directorate General of Shipping and the Mumbai Port Trust about the same. The police are also investigating if any COVID-19 protocols were violated by the event.
The NCB had raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, on Saturday. Among those arrested are Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchantt. These three people, and others, were produced before a Mumbai court on Monday, and sent to NCB custody till 7 October.
On Tuesday, the Mumbai Esplanade Court sent Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu, all arrested in connection to the Mumbai drugs case to NCB custody till 11 October. According to ANI, a Mumbai court also sent four more people to NCB custody till 14 October.
Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the cruise ship drug case will come up for hearing in Court today.
