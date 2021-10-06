Who Is the Man Seen in Selfie With Aryan Khan? 'Independent Witness', Says NCB
NCP's Nawab Malik went on to raise questions on Gosavi's presence outside the NCB office as he is not an officer.
A selfie capturing Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and an unidentified, bald man in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office went viral following the highly publicised NCB raid that took place onboard a cruise off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday night.
Khan and seven others were detained following the raid, and remanded to NCB custody till 7 October.
The narcotics agency in a statement said that he was one of the 10 'independent witnesses' in the case.
Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, 6 October, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that two civilians, including an individual named KP Gosavi, was seen bringing in Aryan Khan to the NCB office. Speaking to reporters, he added that it was Gosavi who clicked a selfie with Aryan.
Malik raised questions about Gosavi's presence outside NCB office as Gosavi is not an officer.
What More Do We Know About Gosavi?
A Facebook profile indicates that Gosavi is a private investigator employed at 'Sleuths India Detectives', a private detective agency.
He was also reportedly booked for fraud after a case was registered against him for duping a person of Rs 3 lakh rupees on the pretext of a job, a journalist working with The New Indian Express stated in a tweet.
On Wednesday, Malik claimed that the case was filed in Pune, and the job he promised was based out of Malaysia. As per a Facebook profile, the 'private spy' is a resident of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The NCP spokesperson said that Gosavi is also rumoured to be the owner of KPG Dreams Recruitment Company.
Malik stated that Gosavi has always been in touch with high-profile police officers and was also caught wrongfully carrying the 'police' sign on his vehicle.
"How is such a person related to the NCB? This must be revealed," Malik asserted in his press conference on Wednesday.
The NCP leader has alleged the BJP leaders are part of Saturday's raid, saying that the person seen escorting Arbaaz Merchantt to the NCB office is Manish Bhanushali, vice president of a certain wing of BJP.
He went on to display photos of the men with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
