Maha Minister Nawab Malik Alleges BJP Links in NCB Raid, Aryan Khan Arrest

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik has alleged that BJP leaders are part of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid that took place onboard a Mumbai cruise on Saturday night. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested after the raid.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, 6 October, Malik claimed that a person named KP Gosavi was seen bringing in Aryan Khan to the NCB office. He also clicked selfie with Aryan, Malik told reporters. After the selfie went viral, NCB released a statement saying that the person has nothing to do with the agency.