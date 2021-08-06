Mahesh Bhupathi Refused to Hug Me in My Indira Gandhi Make-Up: Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta's transformation to Indira Gandhi for Bell Bottom has been the talk of the town ever since the film's trailer dropped. People have taken to social media to congratulate the make-up team for achieving this level of perfection.

Speaking to The Quint, Lara opened up about how her husband Mahesh Bhupathi refused to hug her in her Indira Gandhi make-up. "Mahesh had seen the photos from the look test, but he didn't see me in person. The first day he came to the set during lunch. I was wearing an apron around my saree because I was going to eat. I was also wearing full make-up because it took around three hours to get into it and we obviously couldn't take that off. My husband completely freaked out. He was like, 'I can't hug you to say hi. I mean, where is my wife? It is so weird. I am not hugging you'".

Lara added that her daughter was amused about the whole transformation process. "Only when I would be completely ready she would say, 'You look weird'".