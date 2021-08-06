Meet The Man Behind Lara Dutta's Mind-blowing Transformation in 'Bell Bottom'

4 times national award winner Vikram Gaikwad is the man behind Lara Dutta's look.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/@vikramgaikwad)
Ever since the makers dropped the trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, fans can't stop talking about the 'unrecognisable' transformation of Lara Dutta to Indira Gandhi. Social media is flooded with discussions about Dutta's near-perfect look.
The man responsible for this amazing transformation is four-time National Award-winner and ace make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad.
Speaking to The Quint Gaikwad says, "Bell Bottom is a period film, which means all the characters in the movie have to belong to a certain era and look a certain way for the audience to believe in them. The result, you see, is the outcome of a very thorough and thought through process."
The Quint also caught up with Lara Dutta to share her experience.
Fans are going crazy over Lara Dutt's look in 'Bell Bottom. Have you read the comments appreciating your work?
And Lara, did you expect this kind of reaction from people on social media?
Vikram Gaikwad: I am really happy for the appreciation and recognition that we are receiving from fans. I feel very proud to see fans from today's generation having knowledge about prosthetics and taking interest in the process of transformation through make-up.
This is not the first time an actor is playing Indira Gandhi. What was the kind of brief given before you decided the final look. How long did it take? Can you take me through the process?
Lara, how were you offered the role, and as an actor tell us what your journey was like getting into the skin of an icon like Indira Gandhi.
Vikram Gaikwad: To start with, replicating the look of a character in a period film, and that too of a personality like Indira Gandhi is a humongous responsibility. The responsibility of executing the mannerisms and the way someone looks falls on the shoulders of an actor and the make-up team. As you rightly said, this is not the first time we have been faced with such a challenge. I strive on challenges as it makes my work interesting and helps me get better each day. Make-up is an art and art requires practice and gets better only when you push your limits.
The fake nose that was made specially to transform Lara into Mrs Gandhi.
Vikram Gaikwad: I read the script, and then the casting and direction teams informed us Lara is going to play Indira Gandhi. If you compare Lara Dutta to Indira Gandhi there is no likeness between their faces. However, Lara is a brilliant actor and fit for the role, hence I had to do my best to deliver the look. To start with, we looked up several pictures and videos of Indiraji and compared them with Lara’s features. Indiraji has three prominent features - eyebrows, nose and the face, along with her hair style. If you see, we have changed the shape and style of the eyebrows to make them look more dominant. We have done prosthetics on the nose. The wig was also worked out meticulously. Wrinkles have also been created along with a lot of shading.
How did people on set react when they saw Lara's transformation for the first time?
Vikram Gaikwad: From the first trial itself, everyone was shocked. When Lara saw herself in the get-up for the first time, she said she was unable to recognise herself. She was convinced with the look and that is very important for me. That's the moment my work is successful.
The wig was alos made by Vikram Gaikwad's team.
Lara Dutta: None of us imagined that this would be the result when we sat down on the first day of the look test. None of us knew what it will turn out. When we were done and I was dressed, I looked in the mirror and couldn't recognise myself. Now that people tell me that they can't recognise me in the trailer, I don't blame them. I mean there is no way I could see Lara in the face that was looking back at me.
Vikram Gaikwad: Producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tiwari saw Lara and they were taken aback. Even when Akshay Kumar saw the pictures, he was surprised. The most important thing was that Lara, Akshay, Ranjit and Jackky trusted me and cooperated throughout.
When you are getting your artiste ready everyday what can be nerve- wrecking for you, and how do you make things easy?
Vikram Gaikwad: The most difficult part of prosthetic make up job is pasting and matching prosthetic pieces like the nose and cheeks on an actor's face. After you paste a piece, the edges have to be matched with the whole skin, and that requires a lot of skill.
