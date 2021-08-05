Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta Gives Glimpse of Her Transformation Into Indira Gandhi

The video shows a time-lapse of makeup artistes working on Lara Dutta’s face and hair to complete the transformation. In the clip, she thanked her team and said, “...all the people that are really responsible between all of this happening. I’m only able to bring a character alive if I can get into the skin of it and super happy. I think the shoot went really well. I can’t wait to see it on screen.”

The trailer for Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar was unveiled during the trailer launch on Wednesday, at a multiplex in Delhi. Speaking about her role, Lara Dutta said, “All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. That is all it took, before I even heard the script. But yes, of course, there is a great responsibility when you're portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her.”

After her reveal, several fans took to social media to commend the team for the transformation.

Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller which stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. It’s directed by Ranjit Tewari and scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 August.