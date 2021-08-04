Unrecognisable: Twitter on Lara Dutta's Transformation in 'Bell Bottom'

Ever since the trailer of the spy thriller Bell Bottom dropped on Tuesday, everyone seems to be talking about Lara Dutta. The actor portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the trailer gave a glimpse of her character. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 August.

Social media users immediately took to Twitter to express their awe at Dutta's transformation. Most people said that she looks unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi.

Take a look at some reactions: