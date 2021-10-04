13 Arguments That Were Made in Court During Aryan Khan's Remand Hearing

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha have been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 7 October in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs onboard a Mumbai luxury cruise on Saturday. Aryan has been booked under sections 8(C) read with 20, 35 and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Earlier, he and others were sent to custody till 4 October.

During the court hearing, the NCB alleged that they found 'incriminating evidence' on Aryan Khan's phone. While passing the verdict, the Court noted that investigation is of 'prime importance' and extended the custody.

Here's what happened in Court on Monday: