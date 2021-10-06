Mumbai Drugs Case: Police Says No Permissions Taken, Looks Into COVID Violations
The Mumbai Police said that no permissions were taken from the police by the organisers of the cruise ship event.
The Mumbai Police said, on Tuesday, that the organisers of the cruise ship event, which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had raided over the weekend, hadn’t taken any permission from the police, according to ANI.
However, police officials said that since multiple agencies are involved in permissions being granted, they are still investigating to find out what permissions were given to the ship, and will speak to the Directorate General of Shipping and the Mumbai Port Trust about the same, ANI reported.
According to police sources, the matter is under the jurisdiction of the Yellow Gate police station. “Their permission is necessary but no permission was taken, neither was any intimation given,” they told the agency.
Mumbai police is also investigating if any COVID-19 protocols were violated. The Maharashtra government has imposed the Disaster Management Act in the state due to rising COVID cases. Accordingly, ANI reported, the police is checking if the cruise ship event was in violation of section 188.
If any rules have been violated, the Mumbai police said they will file an FIR. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has also been enforced in the city which prohibits the gathering of more than four people.
The NCB had detained actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, and seven other people on Sunday, after a raid on a cruise ship, off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan, Arbaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha, and 5 others, were produced before a Mumbai court which granted NCB their custody till 7 October.
Mumbai’s Esplanade Court sent Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, and Avin Sahu, who were also arrested in the same case, to NCB custody till 11 October. Shreyas was arrested on Monday, while the others were held on Tuesday.
