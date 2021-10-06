'CCTV Footage Will Show NCB Planted Contraband': Arbaaz Merchantt Files For Bail

The additional chief metropolitan magistrate RM Nerlikar has issued a notice to the NCB regarding the CCTV footage plea, the TOI report stated.

In his plea, Arbaaz stated that the "footage will show that no contraband was recovered from his possession" and that it was "planted by the NCB".

Arbaaz also stated in his plea that a "false case has been foisted" on him.

When contacted regarding this, Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB, told TOI, "We will give our reply to the court".