'CCTV Footage Will Show NCB Planted Contraband': Arbaaz Merchantt Files For Bail

Arbaaz Merchantt with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan & Ananya Panday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchantt applied for bail on Wednesday, as per a report by Live Law. Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun Dhamecha have been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 7 October in connection with a raid onboard a cruise off the coast of Mumbai.
As per a report by The Times of India, Arbaaz also requested for the CCTV footage from 11:30am to 8:30pm on 2 October at International Terminal, Green Gate, Mumbai Port Trust, and for CISF to preserve a copy of the footage.
The additional chief metropolitan magistrate RM Nerlikar has issued a notice to the NCB regarding the CCTV footage plea, the TOI report stated.
In his plea, Arbaaz stated that the "footage will show that no contraband was recovered from his possession" and that it was "planted by the NCB".
Arbaaz also stated in his plea that a "false case has been foisted" on him.
When contacted regarding this, Sameer Wankhede, zonal director of NCB, told TOI, "We will give our reply to the court".
Published: 06 Oct 2021,07:58 PM IST