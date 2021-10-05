Aryan Khan Case: How Legally Sound Are the Charges Invoked by the NCB?

The Big Story Podcast on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's Drug Case. Image used for representation only.
A high-profile drug bust case from Mumbai has been grabbing headlines since the weekend and raking up the hotly pursued pitch of "bollywood drug nexus".
Part of the reason for this enormous attention is because it involves Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan, who was arrested with seven others by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they allegedly uncovered cocaine, charas, MDMA, and ecstasy from the accused from a Goa-bound cruise ship.
Though no drugs were found on Aryan Khan, he has not been granted bail since the NCB claimed that it has recovered “shocking and incrementing evidence” on his phone.
The NCB sought for custody for Khan and others till 11 October but it was only granted till 7 October by a magistrate's court in Mumbai.
While many TV news channels have given it “Bollywood drug nexus” or the “international drug racket” spin, an angle that amply discussed during the Sushant Sing Rajput case in 2020, what do we know so far about the case?
How legally sound are the charges against the accused in this case, and why is this case making all headlines across the country?
To discuss the developments in the case, for this episode we spoke with former DGP of Kerala and author Dr NC Asthana and Vakasha Sachdev, The Quint’s Legal Editor. Tune in!
