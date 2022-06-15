Actor Assault Case: HC Judge Recuses From Plea Over Alleged Leak of Evidence

This discrepancy was found when it was forwarded to the forensic laboratory after it was submitted before the court. The trial court had halted the inquiry into the issue.

The High Court, on 3 June, had granted an extension till 15 July to the Crime Branch to complete investigating the Kerala actor assault case.

Survivor Alleges Political Interference, Misconduct by Judge Hearing Case

The survivor, an actor who has worked in the South film industry, had approached the High Court with complaints about the way the investigation was being handled. The prosecution had submitted that the contents of the memory card purportedly containing visuals of the assault were leaked from the Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam.