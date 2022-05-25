Kerala HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Survivor's Plea in Actor Assault Case Trial

According to the prosecution, the visuals were recorded by ‘Pulsar’ Suni, who handed over the pen drive to his lawyer, who in turn submitted it to the Angamaly magistrate court. While a forensic examination was being carried out, the pen drive was sealed so as to protect the memory card from any kind of illegal access or tampering. From March 2018 to March 2019, the memory card and pen drive were stored in the Ernakulam principal and sessions court.

According to a media report, in this period, the memory card was accessed once. In March 2019, it was transferred to Judge Honey Varghese’s court.