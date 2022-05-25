Kerala Actor Assault Case: Survivor Moves HC, CPI(M) Leaders Question Motive

Referring to the arrest of actor Dileep, one of the main accused in the case, Kodiyeri further said that it was because of the resolve they showed, that a prominent person was arrested.

“If it was the UDF (United Democratic Front) rule, no such arrest would have taken place," he said.

In her petition filed on Monday, the actor pointed fingers at the trial court judge, at the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, and at Dileep’s lawyers, and asked the high court to ensure that the trial in her case does not end prematurely.