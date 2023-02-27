'It's My Fault': Akshay Kumar Shares His Thoughts On His Films Not Working

Akshay Kumar on his film not being able to mint enough money.
(Photo: Twitter)
Akshay Kumar who has delivered consecutive flops at the box office opened up about the same in a recent interview on Sunday, 26 February 2023. He got candid about how he blamed himself for his string of flop films last year. Moreover, Selfiee his latest film, has also not been able to make a mark at the box office.
In an interview with AajTak, Akshay said that it is his fault that the films haven't worked. "This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not do well. Now, I have had three-four films not working. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working)."
He also went on to add that he takes full responsibility for his flops and that it's no one's fault but his. He spoke about how his fans want to see him in different roles wherein there will be more action and comedy.
Moreover, Akshay's latest Bollywood film was also a box office dud. Selfiee collected around Rs 2.60 crore on its first day, earned Rs 3.75 crore on its second day and now got Rs 3.90 crore on its third day, according to reports.
On the other hand, Akshay will next be seen in Capsule Gill, Oh My God! 2 and Hera Pheri 3.
