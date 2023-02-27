'It's My Fault': Akshay Kumar Shares His Thoughts On His Films Not Working

In an interview with AajTak, Akshay said that it is his fault that the films haven't worked. "This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not do well. Now, I have had three-four films not working. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working)."

He also went on to add: