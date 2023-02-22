'Hera Pheri 3': BTS Pic of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty Goes Viral
In the picture, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal can be seen dressed as their iconic characters.
The Hera Pheri trio has returned. On Wednesday, 22 February, a leaked photo of Suniel Shety, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 took the internet by storm. In the picture, the three stars can be seen dressed as their iconic characters as they pose for the camera.
Earlier in 2022, several fans of the cult franchise were outraged after Akshay Kumar announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3. However, the new image from the sets has piqued everyone's interests.
As per a report by Pinkvilla, Hera Pheri 3 went on floors on Tuesday, 21 February, at Mumbai's Empire Studio. Interestingly, the first Hera Pheri also began its shoot at the Empire Studios in Mumbai in 1999.
According to reports, the viral picture was taken when the trio was shooting the film's first promo.
The cult classic comedy was first released in the year 2000 and starred Akshay Kumar as Raju, Paresh Rawal as Baburao, and Suniel Shetty as Shyam. The film's sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was then released in 2006, which took us further into the entertaining lives of the three main characters.
Several netizens expressed their excitement on Twitter after the photo went viral on the internet.
Here, take a look:
