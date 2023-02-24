‘India Is Everything to Me’: Akshay Kumar to Renounce His Canadian Passport

The Selfiee actor also opened up about a lean phase in his career when he was reeling from back-to-back flops. The actor claimed that his films' underwhelming box office performance pushed him to apply for Canadian citizenship.

"I thought that ‘Bhai, my films are not working and one has to work’. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, ‘Come here’. I applied and I got in.

"I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits. My friend said, ‘Go back, start working again’. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed," Akshay further told Aaj Tak.