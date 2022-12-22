Boycott Culture to Content in TV: Times Ratna Pathak Shah Fearlessly Spoke Up

Here's everytime Ratna Pathak voiced her opinions fearlessly.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor Ratna Pathak is well known for unabashedly voicing her opinions, be it about the film industry or societal issues in general. Recently, in the midst of boycott calls for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan, Ratna shared her opinion on the growing boycott culture against Bollywood, asserting that people should watch the film before thinking of boycotting it.
Here are five other times she gave us a reality check with her blatantly honest and bold remarks.
Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan & Jr NTR in a still from RRR.
During a book launch event in Mumbai in December, Ratna Pathak opened up about the dismal state of script writing in the Hindi-film industry and how filmmakers don't see their work critically anymore.
She shared her opinion on the massive success of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, which has bagged two Golden Globes nominations, five nods at the Critics Choice Awards and has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023. While many were busy extolling RRR's global success, Ratna Pathak overtly called it a regressive film.
Poster of Lipstick Under My Burkha.
During the promotions of her 2017 film Lipstick Under My Burkha, which is a social commentary on the Indian patriarchy, the actor discussed how the patriarchy affects both men and women.
In one of her interviews, she said, "A number of times women ask for permission from the men in their lives to do something or other. Aren’t we asking for such a behaviour then? Within a family, since childhood you are being told that you are not really welcome, a lot of girls face it... I have faced it too. But I never got stopped due to this. When a woman wants something, she doesn’t stop."
Ratna Pathak has frequently bemoaned the unavailability of good roles in Indian cinema. She has also opened up about how these available roles are often written in a stereotypical and exaggerated manner, which makes the actors feel constrained.
In a separate conversation with Pinkvilla, she shared, "I'm not simply an actress who is going to cry, look sad and look angry. Because that's what women did in those days. Look at all the films of the 70s-80s even the art film types. What did poor Smita (Patil) and Shabana (Azmi) do? Either they cried or they were angry all the time. That's how stereotypically the film-writers were looking. They (women) had no right to be happy or were traumatized with something or the other."
The Khoobsurat actor had also shared her opinion on Karva Chauth, a Hindu festival wherein married women fast for the long lives of their husbands.
In an interview with Pinkvilla Ratna Pathak shared, "We are moving towards an extremely conservative society. And the first thing that a conservative society does is clamp down on its women. We are becoming superstitious, we are being forced into accepting and making religion a very important part of one’s life. Suddenly everyone’s talking about, ‘Karva Chauth ka vrat nai kar rahe hai aap? (Don't you fast on Karva Chauth)’. Till today no one has asked me this, last year was the first time someone asked me about it."
A still from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.
Ratna, who started her career with theatre, has been in the entertainment industry for nearly forty years today. For someone who has been part of several daily soaps like Idhar Udhar, Tara, and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, she has never shied away from talking about the regressive state of television today.
In one of her interviews with Etimes, she shared, "It was during the early 2000s that the phase of horrible saas-bahu dramas began, with all their regressive ideas... stuff that we have spent years trying to dump out of the country. If you see, in the late ’90s and early 2000s, you can see the intention to create 'parampara' in society all over again. The importance of caste was reinforced and communal relationships were looked down upon. This should have no space in the 21st century."
In an industry where most actors are only concerned with the promotion of their films, Ratna Pathak reminds us why we need more outspoken artistes like her.
