What Would the Comeback of Maya Sarabhai, Baburao Be Like? The Actors Answer
In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal look back at their iconic roles.
Host: Abira Dhar
Producer: Anjali Palod
Editor: Shelly Walia
This new episode of Itni Starry Baatein is all about Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal's personal and professional journeys. With host Abira Dhar, they discuss their love stories, the lens that writers look at older characters through, the pay disparity within the film industry, what a comeback of Maya Sarabhai and Baburao should look like, and more.
Tune in!
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
