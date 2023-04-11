Drugs Case: Juhi Chawla on Why She Signed Rs 1 Lakh Bond For Aryan Khan

According to the report, in October 2021, Chawla signed a bond for Aryan after the Bombay High Court spelled out certain bail conditions for him. Aryan was jailed in the alleged drug case, and Chawla stood as surety for him at Mumbai's sessions court.

The actor's lawyer had shared at the time that "She (Juhi Chawla) knows him (Aryan Khan) from birth as they are professionally associated. She is the surety. Her name is on the passport. The Aadhaar card is there."

Speaking about the bond, Chawla told News18, "We didn't know it was coming. But when all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do—to be there for him. There is a sense of relief in the (SRK) family. We are all happy it is over."

Chawla, who co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KRK) with Shah Rukh and her husband Jay Mehta, also opened up about her professional and personal relationship with the Pathaan actor.

Recently, during the IPL match, Shah Rukh and Chawla's Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani title track was played at the stadium. Talking about the incident, Chawla further told News18, "I was telling Shah Rukh that I had no idea that 23 years after its release, this song would be playing at such a momentous occasion at an iconic stadium! I told him, ‘Arre yaar, agar pata hota (if I knew) that people will remember the film, I would have done some things differently!' But, he said, ‘It’s playing today because it struck a chord with the audience. It came from a place of innocence and that’s the best part."

Chawla also added that she rarely gets to see Shah Rukh and that her husband is "more in touch" with the actor than she is.