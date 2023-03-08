Juhi Chawla's Miss Universe Video Resurfaces; Fans compare Her to Kiara Advani
The video has garnered over 331K likes, going viral in no time.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Lights, camera, action! It's time to take a trip down memory lane and relive one of the most iconic moments in Indian beauty pageant history. We're talking about the one and only Juhi Chawla, who won the Miss India pageant in 1984 and went on to represent India at the Miss Universe competition.
Recently, an old video of Juhi from the Miss Universe pageant has resurfaced online, and let's just say it's got everyone buzzing. The video features Juhi in the National Costume round, which she won with her stunning pink embroidered lehenga and traditional gold jewelry.
Take a look:
As the video opens, we see the actor in a blue dress with a sash that reads 'India', flashing her million-dollar smile and clapping as others are called during the introduction round of the show.
While she may not have won the Miss Universe title that year, Juhi went on to become a household name in the 80s and 90s with hit films like Bol Radha Bol, Mr And Mrs Khiladi, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, to name a few.
The video has garnered over 331K likes, going viral in no time. There's been a flurry of social media reactions, but what most netizens pointed out is the young Juhi Chawla's uncanny resemblance to current Bollywood actor Kiara Advani.
Check here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Viral Video Juhi Chawla Kiara Advani
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.