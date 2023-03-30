'Doing Exactly What I Love': Sushmita Sen Celebrates One Month Since Angioplasty

In the monochrome video, Sushmita can be seen posing for the camera in a black dress. The video seems to be from the shoot of her upcoming web series Taali, as she introduces her crew towards the end of the video.

She captioned her post, "Celebrating the completion of one month since my Angioplasty…by doing exactly what I love doing…WORKING!!! Lights, camera, ACTION & of course @flavienheldt creating his magic!!! This beautiful song, a forever favourite plays on repeat!!!"

Take a look at her post here: