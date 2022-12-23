Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ to Become India’s First Film to Release in ICE Format
'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will hit the theatres on 25 January 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is all set to become the first Indian film to release in ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience) format, as per a report by The Indian Express. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is slated for its theatrical release on 25 January 2023.
For the unversed, the ICE theatre format includes side panels, which, along with the main screen, aim to create peripheral vision. It creates a sense of enhanced immersion by contrasting colours and motion in the background.
In continuation to The Indian Express report, Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Distribution of Yash Raj Films, shared in a statement, "The format debuted in India with two operational PVR Cinema sites in Delhi NCR screening Avatar: The Way of Water and it is a rage with audiences across the world. Adapting and embracing new tech before anyone else has always been a part of our YRF’s DNA."
Internationally, blockbusters like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Top Gun: Maverick, and Morbius were released in the ICE format.
Besides, Shah Rukh is returning to the silver screen after a gap of four years. Although the actor had two cameos this year, in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Laal Singh Chaddha, Pathaan will be his first full-length action entertainer since his 2018 film Zero.
On the work front, the actor has two other films lined up for the next year, including filmmaker Atlee's Jawan and filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki.
