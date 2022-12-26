'Worked Out & Built a Body': Shah Rukh Khan Opens up on the Making of 'Pathaan'

According to a report by The Indian Express, the actor said, "I have had this big desire to do an action film, ever since I entered the film industry. When we (producer Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan) started off, he wrote action film for me. I never thought I could do romance or social drama. But one day, he came to me and said, 'Can we drop this idea, Shah Rukh? I’ve got a love story to do.'"

In continuation to the report, the Chak De! India actor further revealed that he was hesitant to do love stories as he thought they were rather 'boring'. However, he agreed to do the film, which later turned out to be Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge, the biggest blockbuster of his career.

"That was years ago. So, this time when he said Pathaan, it was COVID and just a little shooting was allowed. I quickly jumped on it and told my team, ‘Let’s do it before he cancels.’ So, I worked out and built a body. But they didn’t want any of it. They told me, ‘You just do cool action. You are easy,’" Shah Rukh further added.

He further shared in his interview that Pathaan is an ‘over-the-top’ action film, and he hopes his kids like it. He also mentioned that he "whistled the loudest" when he watched the trailer of his film, as per the report.