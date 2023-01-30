AskSRK: How Shah Rukh Khan Ruled 'Pathaan' Promotions With His Twitter AMAs

Everyone loves King Khan's sense of humour, and whenever there is an #AskSRK Twitter session, all eyes are on his witty remarks. These sessions were carried out throughout the pre-release of Pathaan, and it turned out to be a clever promotional strategy for the film.

Shah Rukh, who has over 43.2 million followers on Twitter, stoked enthusiasm in his fans by providing them with a platform to directly interact with him through #AskSRK. He personally answered fan queries that would otherwise be satisfied by media interviews.

The first #AskSRK session for Pathaan was hosted by SRK on 2 March 2022, when he first made the announcement for his upcoming film.