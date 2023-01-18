The Making of #BoycottPathaan | Part 1: The Clamour, and How the Outrage Began

2020

June

In June 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide and that opened a Pandora's box of conspiracy theories.

There were online groups which said that he was 'targeted for being an outsider' and this reignited the debate around nepotism.

August

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 was hit by a massive online hate campaign. The trailer got around 13 million dislikes.

Around this time, several websites and portals published source-based information about SRK's new film Pathaan.

Interestingly, an unofficial trailer was released by fans and that, too, faced boycott calls. There were posts urging people to 'dislike' the trailer and 'boycott' the film.

2021

September

The next major spike was noticed in September 2021, when right-wing Hindi news organisation Sudarshan News, oft called out for spreading communally-charged disinformation, aired a show on SRK.

The channel's Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke levelled unsubstantiated allegations against Shah Rukh Khan. He even tweeted a fake poster of a movie titled 'Tipu Sultan' and hit out at the actor. This led to some calling for a boycott of SRK's film Pathaan.

October

And then in October 2021, Khan's son Aryan was arrested from a cruise by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case. This led to not just trolling of the actor and his family, but there were also calls to boycott the film.

2022

March

On 2 March 2022, Yash Raj Films (YRF) released the first motion poster of the movie and announced the release date.

The poster was the fodder which fed the online chatter and, once again, there was a concerted effort asking people to boycott the film.

We also noticed that there was an appeal, specifically to Hindus, projecting the film and the actors as "anti-Hindus."

Pathaan was also compared to Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which was based on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and faced severe criticism with many calling it "propaganda."

There were certain posts that spoke about "victimisation of Muslims" in Bollywood and "projecting Hindus in a bad light."

The Kashmir Files released in March and we saw heightened activity from the right-wing groups online against Pathaan during this period.

August

Then came August and the time for another Khan's big release – it was Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which was mired in controversy because of the actors' old comments.

September

In September, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra was subjected to a similar boycott campaign.