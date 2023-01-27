‘Try to Finish What You Started’: Shah Rukh Khan Has an Advice for His Fans
Shah Rukh Khan recently made his comeback on the big screen with his latest film, 'Pathaan.'
Shah Rukh Khan, who recently made his long-awaited comeback on the big screen with Pathaan, took to Twitter to share a special piece of advice for his fans on Friday, 27 January.
Quoting a line from Ethan Hawke's 1997 film Gattaca, SRK wrote, "Gattaca movie 'I never saved anything for the swim back.' I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things."
The Siddharth Anand directorial, which hit theatres on 25 January, made history by hitting Rs 100 crore with its worldwide collection in just 24 hours since its release.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and John Baraham in pivotal roles. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF "spy universe," wherein SRK is seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent.
On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.
