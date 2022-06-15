Anushka Sharma Criticises Publication for Sharing Vamika’s Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor Anushka Sharma criticised a publication on social media for sharing a picture of her daughter Vamika. Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, have been very vocal about their need to protect Vamika’s privacy and have often asked the media and fans to refrain from clicking or sharing her photos.
The publication, in their now-deleted post, had shared pictures of Vamika with Anushka and Virat after they returned from their vacation in Maldives. Anushka commented, “Seems like times group knows what's better for kids than their parents themselves as they can't stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly. Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi."
Earlier, Vamika and Anushka’s photo was shared on social media while they were attending India’s match against South Africa in Cape Town to cheer for Virat. The official broadcaster had shown Vamika and Anushka in the stands and many social media users and some media publications had shared Vamika’s picture online.
The next day, Anushka and Virat had issued a statement that read, “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier.”
Virat and Anushka haven’t shared any pictures of Vamika’s face on social media and had issued a public statement explaining their decision, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."
In December, Anushka had thanked the media and paparazzi for respecting their wishes, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”
