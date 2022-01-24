Fans Criticise Privacy Breach as Virat-Anushka's Kid Vamika's Pics Go Viral

Virat and Anushka have never posted pictures of Vamika’s face and have earlier requested paparazzi and the media to not click pictures of her since they want to protect her privacy. Some fans even asked people to delete the pictures or share them after hiding Vamika’s face.

One fan wrote, “Like seriously..respect their privacy guys...just to make a few extra bucks you meddle into people private life,” and another commented, “All the struggle to keep her away from the pap in vain.”

The couple had expressed their desire to keep Vamika out of the public eye in an official statement, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Later they had thanked ‘Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity’ for respecting their choice and not publishing pictures of Vamika. Their statement read, “As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media.”