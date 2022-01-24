‘Didn’t Know Camera Was on Us’: Anushka Requests Media Not to Carry Vamika Pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Seek Privacy for Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka haven’t shared pictures of Vamika’s face on social media and had also issued a public statement revealing their reasons for the same. The couple had informed, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

In December, Anushka had posted a statement on Instagram reiterating their stand on Vamika’s privacy and had thanked the media and paparazzi for respecting their wishes. “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward,” the statement read.