‘Didn’t Know Camera Was on Us’: Anushka Requests Media Not to Carry Vamika Pics

Anushka Sharma posted a statement on Instagram after pictures of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika went viral. She wrote that the couple’s stance on clicking pictures of Vamika remains the same and asked everyone to not click or publish pictures of her.
A broadcaster of the ongoing India-South Africa series revealed Vamika's face on video when Anushka was holding her as they cheered for Virat from the stands. Anushka added that they were ‘caught off guard’ at the stadium.
She wrote, “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!”
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Seek Privacy for Vamika
Virat Kohli and Anushka haven’t shared pictures of Vamika’s face on social media and had also issued a public statement revealing their reasons for the same. The couple had informed, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."
In December, Anushka had posted a statement on Instagram reiterating their stand on Vamika’s privacy and had thanked the media and paparazzi for respecting their wishes. “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward,” the statement read.
She further wrote, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter.”
