'Seek Privacy For Our Child': Anushka Asks People to Not Share Vamika's Pics

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to thank the media for not publishing her daughter Vamika's photos. She and Virat Kohli also requested those sharing the child's pictures on public platforms to refrain from doing so.

“We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward,” the statement, shared on Instagram Stories, read.