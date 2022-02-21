Project K: Big B Thanks Prabhas for Home-Cooked Food That Could’ve ‘Fed an Army'

Talking about the film, he wrote, “It’s Project K .. and for the moment that is all that can be said of it .. but yes emotional in the throes of war and hostility .. and the atmosphere of affection has been so overpowering that they that suffered may now be able to raise their voice and lung power to its maximum .. in the seeking of possession in the time marked reality.”

Amitabh Bachchan also stars in Jhund, scheduled to release on 4 March. He is also a part of Goodbye alongside Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has many other films lined up including Brahmastra and The Intern remake.

Prabhas’ film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is slated for release on 11 March and stars Pooja Hegde.