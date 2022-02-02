Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund & Prabhas' Radhe Shyam to Release on These Dates

Posters of Jhund and Radhe Shyam.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The new release date of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund is out. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film will hit theatres on 4 March. The release of Jhund was postponed because of the pandemic. Big B will be seen playing the role of Vijay Barse in the biographical sports drama. Vijay is the founder of Slum Soccer, an organisation that trains underprivileged children.
The veteran actor took to Instagram to share the news.
On the other hand, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam is also scheduled to release on 11 March in multiple languages across the globe. The movie was initially scheduled to release on 14 January.
On 2 February, Prabhas and the makers of Radhe Shyam announced the release date with a special poster. Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "11.03.22. I'll see you. #RadheShyamOnMarch11 (sic)."
"Witness the biggest war between love and destiny. 11.03.2022 worldwide in theatres (sic)," was written on the poster.
Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.
