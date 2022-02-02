Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund & Prabhas' Radhe Shyam to Release on These Dates

The new release date of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund is out. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film will hit theatres on 4 March. The release of Jhund was postponed because of the pandemic. Big B will be seen playing the role of Vijay Barse in the biographical sports drama. Vijay is the founder of Slum Soccer, an organisation that trains underprivileged children.

The veteran actor took to Instagram to share the news.