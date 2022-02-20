'My Jaws Still Hurt': Deepika Padukone Shares Hilarious 'Gehraiyaan' Bloopers

In a hilarious bit from the video, a dog can be seen walking into the frame during an intense scene between Deepika and Siddhant. Another frame shows a crowing rooster repeatedly interrupting a scene between Ananya and Siddhant. Another intimate scene was ruined by the sound of a toilet flush.

Talking about these funny bits filmmaker Shakun Batra says, "This always happened. Every time we did an intense scene, something funny happened, whether it was the rooster or the flush or our growling stomachs."

Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February.