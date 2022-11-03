5 Survival Thrillers To Watch Before The Release of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili'

Anushka Sharma & Janhvi Kapoor
Jahnvi Kapoor’s film Mili, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen, is scheduled to release in cinemas on 4 November 2022. A survival thriller that seems to be gritty and suspenseful in its tonality. However, the Indian film industry, more often than not, has come up with some interesting films that fall under the umbrella of this genre.
Survival thrillers are perhaps a nod to a character’s will to survive despite major upheavals. And in this genre, the stakes are much higher than one realises. The physical and mental strength of the characters that these films evidence make the film all the more entertaining.
If you are a fan of edge-of-the-seat, nail-biting thrillers and can’t wait for Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili to hit the theatres then you should also check out some equally intriguing films that the Indian film industry has come up with:
Anushka Sharma’s NH10 is an action thriller film directed by Navdeep Singh. But the film is not strictly a survival thriller but has the makings of one. The story revolves around Meera (Anushka Sharma) and Arjun (Niel Bhoopalam) who find themselves embroiled in an incident that they had nothing to do with. However, it’s Meera’s single-minded willingness to survive despite the problems hurled at them that makes this film an excellent watch.
Although, not a critically acclaimed film, Pihu is an interesting watch because at the centre of the narrative is a child who is unaware of what is going on around her. The story primarily revolves around the child who is trapped inside her home and has no way of going out.
Trapped is a survival drama film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film stars Rajkummar Rao as Shaurya, a call centre employee. The major chunk of the story is about how he gets trapped in his apartment room without food, water, and electricity. Another gritty and gripping tale helmed by Rao, whose performance is equal parts suspenseful and unnerving.
Helen is a Malayalam-language survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier. This is the original on which Mili is based. The film follows a student who works part-time at a plush shopping mall in a fast-food chain and gets accidentally looked in the freezer of the mall. What follows is her will to survive despite the adversities thrown her way.
Malayankunju is a 2022 Indian Malayalam-language survival thriller film. The film discusses caste and other pertinent issues in Indian society. However, the central message of the film shines through while taking note of the genre in question. Fahadh Faasil's character development in the film is commendable and would leave you at the edge of your seat.
