5 Survival Thrillers To Watch Before The Release of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili'

Survival thrillers are perhaps a nod to a character’s will to survive despite major upheavals. And in this genre, the stakes are much higher than one realises. The physical and mental strength of the characters that these films evidence make the film all the more entertaining.

If you are a fan of edge-of-the-seat, nail-biting thrillers and can’t wait for Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili to hit the theatres then you should also check out some equally intriguing films that the Indian film industry has come up with: