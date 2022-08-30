'Monica O My Darling' Teaser: Rajkummar Rao Shines In New Netflix Crime Comedy

The film seems to be an edge of the seat crime comedy. Where Rao's character is attempting to explain where he is from. But unfortunately his audience isn't perceptive enough to actually understand. Although, not much is known about the film it seems to toe the line of both a comedy and a thriller.

The film is written and directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. The film will be out on Netflix soon.