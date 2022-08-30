'Monica O My Darling' Teaser: Rajkummar Rao Shines In New Netflix Crime Comedy
Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi also star in the Netflix film.
The teaser for Rajkummar Rao's Monica O My Darling has dropped. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. The teaser was released on Tuesday and the film is set to premiere on Netflix.
The teaser was released on YouTube with the caption, “The Prince of Angola has a lot more to him than his story.”
The film seems to be an edge of the seat crime comedy. Where Rao's character is attempting to explain where he is from. But unfortunately his audience isn't perceptive enough to actually understand. Although, not much is known about the film it seems to toe the line of both a comedy and a thriller.
The film is written and directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. The film will be out on Netflix soon.
