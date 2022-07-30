5 Dark Comedies to Watch Before the Release of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’

Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Some films take comedy and turn it over its head. These films may be hilarious but with a twist. They often make light of grave subjects which is exactly what makes dark comedies intriguing. So while some may find this thrilling, others may not find it quite so palatable.
A classic like Jaane Bhi do Yaaro remains on the top of the list when talking about this genre. But there are other films that have been released over the years that can also be considered a good weekend watch.
And with the release of Alia Bhatt's Darlings right around the corner, let's look at some of the newer films from the list.
Janhvi Kapoor’s newest stint as Jerry is sure to grab eyeballs. She portrays the role of a Bihari woman who has migrated to Punjab for better job opportunities. With a dead father and a dying mother, it falls on her to take care of her family. But she soon lands herself in trouble while attempting to do so.
You can catch Good Luck Jerry on Disney+Hotstar.
Janhvi Kapoor in Good Luck Jerry.
Not many remember this gem of a film from 2011. But it created quite a stir back in the day and was a resounding hit despite the controversies it ensued upon its release. It’s a fun watch if you are into crass jokes and profanities. Starring Vir Das and Imran Khan in the lead, this Abhinay Deo film is one of a kind.
This film is currently streaming on Netflix.
Although not the best film when it comes down to it, it’s an interesting watch. The film explores themes of mortality, love, and betrayal. Akshat Verma, who also wrote Delhi Belly, returns unapologetically with his wit and candour. Watch this film for Saif Ali Khan, who is always a treat to watch on screen.
You can catch this one on Disney + Hotstar.
‘Kaalakaandi’.
A modern-day rendition of Devdas - it won’t be a stretch to say that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali version is all but forgotten when this one was made. Lust and ego play a transformative role to give this classic tale its much-needed twist. This film by Anurag Kashyap is a must-watch.
You can watch this film on Netflix.
Dev D
Four stories, four predicaments which are interwoven together beautifully. Super Deluxe is easily one of the best films of the decade. This Tamil film stars some extraordinary actors from the south - Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Believe me, you would not want to give this film a miss.
This 2019 film is currently streaming on Netflix.
Darlings is all set stream on Netflix on 5 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)