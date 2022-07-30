5 Dark Comedies to Watch Before the Release of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’

Some films take comedy and turn it over its head. These films may be hilarious but with a twist. They often make light of grave subjects which is exactly what makes dark comedies intriguing. So while some may find this thrilling, others may not find it quite so palatable.

A classic like Jaane Bhi do Yaaro remains on the top of the list when talking about this genre. But there are other films that have been released over the years that can also be considered a good weekend watch.

And with the release of Alia Bhatt's Darlings right around the corner, let's look at some of the newer films from the list.