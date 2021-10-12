Maha Home Minister Reacts to NCB’s Sameer Wankhede’s Claims of Being Tracked

Maharashtra Home Minister Walse-Patil said, "We have not given any orders to police or state intelligence to follow Sameer Wankhede. He has complained to DG Maharashtra police. We will look into this issue."

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who is leading the investigation in the cruise ship raid case, went to the Maharashtra police chief to complain about the tracking. NCB sources said that the officer alleged that people were “tracking his movements.”

A NCB official told PTI that Wankhede visits a cemetery in Oshiwara where his mother is buried, adding that two people allegedly asked for CCTV footage from the cemetery.

Aryan Khan, an accused in the case, was denied bail for the third time during the hearing on 11 October. The hearing for his bail plea has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The NCB sought extended custody of Aryan, Arbaaz, and others, claiming that they need to investigate a “nexus.” Aryan Khan’s counsel has argued that he wasn’t found in possession of any drugs.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took a dig at the NCB for their handling of the case. Mufti called the arrest a 'travesty of justice'.