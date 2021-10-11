Because Aryan's Surname is Khan: Mehbooba Mufti Calls Out NCB, BJP
Calling Aryan Khan's arrest a 'travesty of justice', Mehbooba Mufti compared it to Lakhimpur Kheri unrest.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took a dig at the BJP and the Narcotics Control Bureau over the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in an alleged drugs case. Calling the arrest a 'travesty of justice', Mufti compared it to the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest, wherein a Union Minister's son allegedly ran over four farmers.
"Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister's son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23 year old simply because his surname happens to be Khan.Travesty of justice that muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJPs core vote bank," Mufti tweeted.
Aryan, arrested more than a week ago by the NCB following a raid on a Mumbai luxury cruise, was denied bail for the third time on Monday, 11 October. A special NDPS court will hear his plea on Wednesday.
